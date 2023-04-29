Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani gets proof of Bhupen being guilty

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Bhupen takes it as a challenge and gets Shiv’s sign on the papers. Meanwhile, the family asks Ishani to put mehendi. Shiv gets angry and takes Ishani to speak to her. Ishani asks him to calm down. However, he bangs his hand on a plate of sindoor. The sindoor falls into his eyes, and he gets irritated. Shiv rubs his eyes, but Ishani stops him. Ishani comes close to him and tries to treat his eyes. Shiv and Ishani share a close-eye-lock moment.

The family gets together after the Roka function. During the get-together, the Dhoopar family decides to play dumb charades. Ishani and Shiv also participate in the game. Ishani enacts a movie, and Shiv guesses it fast. However, when Shiv enacts the movie I Love You, Ishani fails to guess. Soon, Shiv says ‘I Love You’ to Ishani.

In the coming episode, Ishani gets on a new mission to discover the amount Bhupen is transferring to his account from Shiv’s company. When everyone sleeps at night, Ishani checks six months’ bank account statement and gets shocked. Ishani tries to find it more by visiting the hotel and checking more documents. Bupen witnesses Ishani leaving the house and follows her.

Will Bhupen stop Ishani from finding the documents?

