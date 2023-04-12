Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen in the episode, Yash and Pooja’s plan fails to bring Shiv and Ishani together. Yash tells Ishani about Aniket. Ishani realizes that Aniket, not Shiv, had confessed his feelings to her. Ishani comes to Shiv’s house to tell him about Aniket, but Shiv is intoxicated. Later, Ishani learns about Aniket’s whereabouts and goes to meet him.

Aniket gets shocked to find Ishani at his house. He reveals his hatred towards Shiv and his revenge plan before Ishani. However, the latter explains Aniket, Shiv’s real affection for him, and showcases some proof. Aniket gets emotional and decides to meet Shiv. However, on their way to meet Shiv, Sumit’s goons follow Aniket and Ishani’s car. The two try to run away, and soon the goons hit them with the car. As a result, Aniket and Ishani meet with an accident.

In the coming episode, Aniket gains consciousness and looks for Ishani. However, Sumeet hits him with his car and severely injures Aniket. Sumeet leaves, and Aniket gains consciousness. He asks Ishani to take him to meet his family. Ishani struggles and manages to make Aniket meet Shiv. The latter gets shocked to see his brother alive. However, Aniket’s condition deteriorates and he dies in Shiv’s arms.

Will Shiv find out about Aniket’s murderer?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.