Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Upcoming Twist: Vaiju gets into a dilemma; cures Ranvijay

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with the truth of Rohan’s identity being revealed to Sarje Rao. Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) got to know about Rohan’s identity and urged Sarje Rao to confide the truth with his family. However, the senior Mohite Patil refused to do so and longed to accept Rohan as his son. Meanwhile, we saw the family bringing in Bappa to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Amidst this, Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) fell ill and the doctors asked him to take complete rest as he has severe viral infection. Jaya (Reshma Merchant) did all that she could to help Ranvijay. However, Ranvijay felt weak as he was not able to eat anything. The family decided to admit Ranvijay in the hospital. However, Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) had a plan.

The upcoming episode will see Vaiju telling Jaya that she will make a Khichdi and will mix medicinal herbs in it that will make Rana better. However, Jaya will stop Vaiju from doing so as she will feel that the herbs will create contraindications to the medicines he is already taking. But Vaiju will go against Jaya and will make the khichdi and will feed Ranvijay too.

Sulekha and Jaya will scold Vaiju for giving the khichdi without their permission. But when Ranvijay will say that he is feeling much better after eating it, Jaya and Sulekha will be forced to eat back their words.

What will happen next?

