Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Upcoming Twist: Blackmailer steals Janvi’s necklace; Janvi gets blamed

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen the Bundela family accepting the alliance of Aryaman (Karan Vohra) and Janvi (Ulka Gupta). The family is now gearing up for the wedding of Arya and Janvi. However, Janvi has been troubled by Kian’s real father who has been blackmailing her. He has sent her the custody transfer papers and has also demanded that she give the costly necklace to him, which was given to her by the Bundela family.

We also saw Janvi going and meeting the man in the black hood. The man took the necklace from her, and even ran away. Janvi was so petrified by the happening that she came running, looking for him.

The upcoming episode will see Janvi running into the hall where all will be ready for the ritual. The Bundela family will be shocked to not see the necklace on Janvi’s neck. Janvi will be questioned, to which she will have no answer.

Janvi will be blamed for losing the necklace.

What will happen now?

