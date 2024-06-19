Main Hoon Saath Tere Spoiler: Aryaman gets conscious; tries to talk to Janvi

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen the dramatic twist of Janvi (Ulka Gupta) saving the life of Aryaman (Karan Vohra) by giving him CPR at the right time and bringing him from the construction site to a point of safety. However, amidst this, when Aryaman was taken into the Bundela house for treatment, it struck upon Janvi that Murli was none other than Aryaman, the son of Brijbhushan Bundela. Janvi was very upset that she was cheated by Arya. However, she was not aware that Arya wanted to confess the truth to her, but could not, as Sadhu kidnapped Janvi.

The upcoming episode will see Aryaman getting back to consciousness at the Bundela house. He will worry about Janvi’s misinterpretation of his lies, and will want to talk to Janvi. Janvi will also be in the Bundela house as the personal assistant to Brijbhushan. However, Janvi will try to avoid Arya, but Arya will want to clarify and explain to her the truth.

Brijbhushan will sense that Aryaman is getting too close to Janvi and will worry about it.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 51 18th June Written Episode Update

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.