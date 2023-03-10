Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Sona gets angry with Vasundhara for putting allegations about her son. Soon, she attempts to kill Vasundhara in anger. Soon, the latter calls the police to get arrested Sona on an attempt to murder charges. Police arrive and arrest Sona.

Vasundhara asks Ashish to let her take the child and Nandini in order to save Sona. Ashish is forced to obey Vasundhara. Sona gets angry at Maitree and blames her for all the troubles in their lives. She asks Maitree to leave when she is about to leave the house Sona warns her to never return. Maitree leaves with her parents. Ashish takes an oath to prove Saransh’s innocence to her.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree’s father, who is an inspector, decides to conduct an NCB raid at Ashish’s house. Soon, he enters the house with a warrant and they start searching the entire house. Finally, they decide to search Saransh’s room. During the raid, NCB and police find drugs which shock Ashish and his family.

What will happen next? How will Ashish react to this news?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.