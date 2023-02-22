Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Nandini, Ashish, Maitree, and Saransh decide to go to the temple. However, while driving towards the temple, they meet with an accident. While Maitree and Ashish gain consciousness, try to wake up Nandini and Saransh.

Ashish saves Maitree’s life, and they both take Saransh and Nandini to the hospital. Saransh regains consciousness but fears taking a blood test. Meanwhile, Nandini’s situation gets critical. Ashish and Maitree feel sad for Nandini.

Now, in the coming episode, Maitree tells the family about the accident over the phone and they rush to the hospital. Meanwhile, Nandini gives birth to a baby boy. However, soon she slips into a coma. Ashish gets shocked to know about Nandini. On the other hand, Saransh’s state worsens.

What will happen next? Will Nandini and Saransh be fine?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.