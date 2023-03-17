Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree reveals the name of a baby which Nandini wanted to give. She reveals the baby’s name to be Nandish. After Ashish leaves with his family, Vasundhara mentions how she planned to trap Ashish and Maitree overhears her conversation. She decides to find out the truth.

Vasundhara gives evidence in the court and asks the court to give Ashish a life imprisonment punishment. The latter is asked to say something in his defense. However, he thinks about Sona’s health and refuses to give a statement against Saransh to save himself. Ashish asks Judge to give him time to prove his innocence.

Now, in the coming episode, Ashish does not speak against Saransh because of Sona. Maitree gives proof to Om and Kusum, which brings Saransh’s reality to the fore and Ashish is acquitted. Later, Ashish and the other family members return home. Angry and upset Sona goes to the store room and attempts suicide.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Ashish save Sona?

