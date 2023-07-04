Maitree spoiler: Harsh adopts a daughter

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Harsh, enraged by the turn of events, blames Maitree for the things happening with his son and kicks her out of the house, leaving her broken and alone.

Saransh finds a lady and gives the baby to her. He also gives her money to care for the baby while he is away. The lady decides to flee away with the money. Hence, she throws the baby inside the dustbin and vanishes. Maitree, devastated as she lost her baby and husband, passes by the dustbin and overhears a baby crying. Unaware it is her baby, Maitree picks it up and takes the baby along with her.

In the coming episode, as the story takes seven years to leap forward, Maitree rescues the baby and embraces the challenges and joys of motherhood once again in life. She becomes the mother of the child. Simultaneously, another journey begins in Harsh’s life as he adopts a daughter.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Harsh cross paths with Maitree?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.