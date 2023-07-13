ADVERTISEMENT
Maitree spoiler: Harsh and Nandini to marry

Harsh proposes marriage to Nandini. The latter gets shocked but for Juhi and Nandish’s sake, Nandini agrees to marry Harsh in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jul,2023 11:32:55
The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Swayam questions Maitree about his father. Soon, Yash tells Swayam that he is his father. Maitree gets shocked. Yash proposes marriage to Maitree for Swayam. However, Maitree meets Harsh and requests him to become Swayam’s father. He rejects her request and asks her to return the mangalsutra. Maitree breaks down and returns home. She thinks about Yash’s proposal too.

The doctor checks Swayam and reveals to Maitree his deteriorating condition. He reveals that Swayam needs bone marrow which he can get only from his biological parents. Maitree gets worried and wonders how she would find his biological parents. When Swayam comes to talk to her, she tries to hide the situation. Soon, Swayam demands she marry Yash. For his happiness, Maitree agrees.

In the coming episode, Nandini and Harsh are caught sleeping and holding hands, leading to high drama in the house. After Nandini and Harsh’s insult, Kusum sends Nandini to her maternal home. However, Harsh stops her. Soon, Harsh proposes marriage to Nandini. The latter gets shocked, but Nandini agrees to marry Harsh for Juhi and Nandish’s sake.

OMG! Will Maitree learn about Harsh and Nandini’s marriage?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

