Maitree spoiler: Harsh and Yash get into a heated argument

Harsh emphasizes to Swayam that he and Maitree are indeed married but have stark differences between them. Amidst the heated exchange, Yash intervenes and advises Harsh to maintain his composure in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jul,2023 17:02:38
Maitree spoiler: Harsh and Yash get into a heated argument 832456

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Harsh introduces himself to Yash as Maitree’s husband and questions Maitree about the nature of her connection with Yash. This unexpected revelation leaves Maitree shocked. Later, Harsh sends divorce papers to Maitree. Maitree goes to the Triveni Sadan to question Harsh about the same. Swayam follows Maitree there and meets Juhi. The family feels glad to see Maitree, but Maitree tells them about Harsh’s actions.

Swayam and Maitree leave Triveni Sadan, and the former questions his mother about his father’s absence. Maitree, feeling infuriated by his inquiries, scolds him. However, their conversation takes a sudden turn when Swayam unexpectedly faints and collapses onto the road, losing consciousness. Maitree swiftly rushes him to the hospital. The doctor informs Maitree about Swayam being fine after the check-up.

In the coming episode, Swayam catches sight of a photo featuring Harsh and Maitree together at Juhi’s birthday, he innocently refers to Harsh as his father. Harsh takes Swayam away to Maitree’s house. Harsh emphasizes to Swayam that he and Maitree are indeed married but have stark differences between them. Amidst the heated exchange, Yash intervenes and advises Harsh to maintain his composure. However, Harsh’s anger reaches its peak, causing him to push Yash.

OMG! Will Maitree stop Yash and Harsh’s fight?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Read Latest News