Maitree spoiler: Maitree delivers a baby boy

Doctor reveals Maitree's pregnancy. The family gets happy and celebrates the good news. Soon, the show takes a leap, and Maitree delivers a baby boy in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Jun,2023 14:41:21
Maitree spoiler: Maitree delivers a baby boy

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Maitree struggles to save Nandini and fights with the goons. She prays to god for some miracle. Soon, Bajrangi comes to the venue as a knight in shining armor for Maitree and Nandini. He witnesses the two ladies trapped amongst goons and fights with them to save them.

Nandini and Maitree find Harsh and decide to escape from the factory. Unbeknownst to them, Saransh, the mastermind behind their suffering, hatches a sinister plan to kill all three. Saransh cunningly throws electrocuted wires into the water, setting up a deadly trap. Nandini, Maitree, and Harsh escape the deadly trap and kill Saransh.

In the coming episode, Maitree returns home and falls unconscious. The doctor checks and reveals her pregnancy. The family gets happy and celebrates the good news. Soon, the show takes a leap, and Maitree delivers a baby boy. The family brings the baby and mother home.

OMG! What will happen next? Will new trouble await the newborn baby?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

