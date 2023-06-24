ADVERTISEMENT
Maitree spoiler: Maitree learns about Saransh being alive

Maitree digs deep to find out about Ashish’s imposter. During the process, she gets shocked to learn from the hospital that Saransh is alive in Zee TV’s show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 14:20:10
Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, sent shockwaves through the audience in recent episodes. As per the plot, Maitree sees Ashish consuming drugs and catches him red-handed. The latter gets shocked and threatens to expose Ashish. Soon, Ashish’s imposter reveals his identity before Maitree.

Ashish’s imposter brings a snake into the house to kill Maitree. Ashish’s imposter sends the snake to Maitree’s room. The latter gets scared and screams for help. Soon, Harsh comes to the room, and the snakes go away. Maitree’s life gets saved, and she heaves a sigh of relief. Maitree reveals to Harsh about her conversation with Ashish’s imposter. Harsh decides to support Maitree. While the latter goes to the hospital, Harsh keeps Ashish’s imposter busy.

In the coming episode, Maitree digs deep to learn about Ashish’s imposter. During the process, she gets shocked to find a big truth. Maitree learns from the hospital that Saransh is alive. She comes home and removes the garland from Saransh’s photo; the family gets shocked and questions her action. Soon, Maitree reveals that Saransh is alive.

OMG! What will happen next? Is Ashish’s imposter Saransh?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

