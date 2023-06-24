Maitree spoiler: Maitree learns about Saransh being alive

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, sent shockwaves through the audience in recent episodes. As per the plot, Maitree sees Ashish consuming drugs and catches him red-handed. The latter gets shocked and threatens to expose Ashish. Soon, Ashish’s imposter reveals his identity before Maitree.

Ashish’s imposter brings a snake into the house to kill Maitree. Ashish’s imposter sends the snake to Maitree’s room. The latter gets scared and screams for help. Soon, Harsh comes to the room, and the snakes go away. Maitree’s life gets saved, and she heaves a sigh of relief. Maitree reveals to Harsh about her conversation with Ashish’s imposter. Harsh decides to support Maitree. While the latter goes to the hospital, Harsh keeps Ashish’s imposter busy.

In the coming episode, Maitree digs deep to learn about Ashish’s imposter. During the process, she gets shocked to find a big truth. Maitree learns from the hospital that Saransh is alive. She comes home and removes the garland from Saransh’s photo; the family gets shocked and questions her action. Soon, Maitree reveals that Saransh is alive.

OMG! What will happen next? Is Ashish’s imposter Saransh?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

Also Read: Exclusive: Gopal Datt joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan