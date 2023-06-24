Exclusive: Gopal Datt joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan

Gopal Datt, the popular actor, who has appeared in the blockbuster Tere Naam, Samrat and Co., and also in the National Award-winning Filmistaan, has been featured in several well-known web series, namely Official Chukyagiri, Delhi Crime, The Office, and London Files, is all set to entertain his fans in a new web series.

As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in Vaartakaar Films’ upcoming project, Jaanu Meri Jaan. The series is to be shot in Manali. The source adds that it is a romantic comedy based on the lockdown. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Ruslaan Mumtaz being part of the project. The actors are currently shooting for the series along with the team. The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

We contacted the actor but could not get through for a comment.

