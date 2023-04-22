Maitree spoiler: Maitree refuses to marry Akash

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Vasundhara assigns Rajkumar a task as per her plan, she sends Maitree to the same resort wherein Nandini and Ashish went for vacation. Nandish gets happy to see Maitree there, but Nandini gets angry. She calls Maitree Nandish’s Nanny in front of the security, which upsets Maitree.

Ashish talks to Maitree while Nandini sees them together and gets frustrated. Later, Nandini admits her mistake in front of Ashish and Maitree. However, it is later revealed that she is pretending to be nice. She continues her pretense at home and tells her plan Vasundhara. She reveals that she being nice to Maitree as she wants to kick her out of Tiwari’s house and her life.

In the coming episode, Nandini persuades Maitree to meet a suitor and keeps it a surprise for Maitree. Akash and his family come to see Maitree, and the latter gets shocked. Maitree refuses to marry him as he insulted her and questioned her friendship with Ashish in the past. Maitree rejects the proposal and asks Akash to leave. Nandini gets angry at Maitree for her behavior.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree learn about Nandini’s plan?

