Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Saransh get arrested

Zee TV’s show Maitree produced by Sunshine Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Sona has decided to reveal Nandini’s truth to Maitree (Shrenu Parikh). However, as she stands near the balcony, the wall breaks, and Sona falls down, leading to her death. Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) and Saransh (Kunal Karan Kapoor) get shocked.

Nandini and Saransh run away while the entire family gathers in the hall and learns about Sona’s death. Maitree gets suspicious about Sona’s death and tries to find the culprit. Nandini learns about the same and attacks Maitree with a rod. Nandini soon locks Maitree inside a trunk. Meanwhile, the entire housemates look out for Maitree.

In the coming episode, Maitree saves her life and emerges from the trunk. Soon, Maitree confronts Nandini regarding her evil act. The family members get shocked. Nandini reveals being jealous of Maitree. While she confesses her crime, police arrest her at their house. Nandini and Saransh get jailed for killing Sona and putting Maitree’s life in danger.

OMG! Will Nandini seek revenge on Maitree?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

