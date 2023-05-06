ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Nandini gets happy to see Maitree’s downfall

Maitree goes for her meeting, wherein the client makes cheap statements about her. The client shows photos of Maitree with Ashish, which shocks her. Soon, the client kicks Maitree out of her office. This happens to be Nandini’s plan against Maitree. She witnesses Maitree’s humiliation and gets happy to see her downfall in Zee TV’s show Maitree

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 May,2023 15:12:50
Maitree spoiler: Nandini gets happy to see Maitree’s downfall

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Maitree explains to Nandish that she must return to her house to care for her mother. Before leaving the house, she bids everyone farewell.

When Nandini comes to speak to her, Maitree confronts her about the fake suicide drama. Nandini gets shocked. However, she kicks Maitree out of the house. A saddened Maitree asks Dinesh to take her home. Nandini plans to demolish Maitree’s office, but soon, Maitree arrives there. She shifts her office to her house and takes all her stuff along. However, Nandini plans to destroy Maitree’s event company hence she deletes all the data. Maitree gets worried about the missing data from her laptop.

In the coming episode, Maitree goes for her meeting wherein the client makes cheap statements about her. Maitree gets shocked and asks the client to mind her language. However, the client shows photos of Maitree with Ashish which shocks her. Soon, the client kicks out Maitree from her office. Well, this happens to be Nandini’s plan against Maitree. She witnesses Maitree’s humiliation and gets happy to see her downfall.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree learn about Nandini’s plan? Will Maitree manage to save her event company?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates of your favourite shows.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan orders Radha to get out of his life
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan orders Radha to get out of his life
Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi to enter Zee TV's Meet
Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi to enter Zee TV's Meet
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police on a search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police on a search mission to find Rishi and Lakshmi
Meet spoiler: Meet and her unborn baby’s life in danger
Meet spoiler: Meet and her unborn baby’s life in danger
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya faces humiliation at award function
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya faces humiliation at award function
Latest Stories
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Forward To Huge Mahasangam With Bekaboo; Check Video
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Forward To Huge Mahasangam With Bekaboo; Check Video
Avneet Kaur Exudes Her Sheer Confidence; Says There's No Holding Her Back
Avneet Kaur Exudes Her Sheer Confidence; Says There's No Holding Her Back
Jannat Zubair Dances Merrily With Brother Ayaan Zubair; Check Video
Jannat Zubair Dances Merrily With Brother Ayaan Zubair; Check Video
Barun Sobti And Sanaya Irani's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 4's Update REVEALED, Read Here
Barun Sobti And Sanaya Irani's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 4's Update REVEALED, Read Here
Deepika Padukone pours love on Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala debut, netizens say ‘stay away you witch’
Deepika Padukone pours love on Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala debut, netizens say ‘stay away you witch’
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes a big move
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes a big move
Read Latest News