Maitree spoiler: Nandini gets happy to see Maitree’s downfall

Maitree goes for her meeting, wherein the client makes cheap statements about her. The client shows photos of Maitree with Ashish, which shocks her. Soon, the client kicks Maitree out of her office. This happens to be Nandini’s plan against Maitree. She witnesses Maitree’s humiliation and gets happy to see her downfall in Zee TV’s show Maitree

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Maitree explains to Nandish that she must return to her house to care for her mother. Before leaving the house, she bids everyone farewell.

When Nandini comes to speak to her, Maitree confronts her about the fake suicide drama. Nandini gets shocked. However, she kicks Maitree out of the house. A saddened Maitree asks Dinesh to take her home. Nandini plans to demolish Maitree’s office, but soon, Maitree arrives there. She shifts her office to her house and takes all her stuff along. However, Nandini plans to destroy Maitree’s event company hence she deletes all the data. Maitree gets worried about the missing data from her laptop.

In the coming episode, Maitree goes for her meeting wherein the client makes cheap statements about her. Maitree gets shocked and asks the client to mind her language. However, the client shows photos of Maitree with Ashish which shocks her. Soon, the client kicks out Maitree from her office. Well, this happens to be Nandini’s plan against Maitree. She witnesses Maitree’s humiliation and gets happy to see her downfall.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree learn about Nandini’s plan? Will Maitree manage to save her event company?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates of your favourite shows.