Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Saaransh gives a shocking information to Maitree and Harsh

Saaransh gets a call from Saaransh. Maitree gets shocked. On the other hand, Saaransh calls Harsh too informs him that his son is alive in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jul,2023 14:58:05
Maitree spoiler: Saaransh gives a shocking information to Maitree and Harsh

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has created an impression through its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Doctor reveals to Maitree that Swayam has bone marrow cancer. Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) worries and wonders how she would find his biological parents. When Swayam comes to talk to her, she tries to hide the situation. Soon, Swayam demands she marry Yash (Aadesh Chaudhary). For his happiness, Maitree agrees.

Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) and Harsh (Samarth Jurel) are caught sleeping and holding hands, leading to high drama in the house. After Nandini and Harsh’s insult, Kusum sends Nandini to her maternal home. However, Harsh stops her. Soon, Harsh proposes marriage to Nandini. The latter gets shocked, but Nandini agrees to marry Harsh for Juhi and Nandish’s sake.

In the coming episode, Maitree and Harsh break down as they decide to move on. However, Maitree finally gets engaged to Yash; on the other hand, Harsh marries Nandini. While Maitree worries about Swayam’s health, she gets a call from Saaransh. Maitree gets shocked. On the other hand, Saaransh calls Harsh to inform him that his son is alive.

OMG! Will Harsh fight to get back his son?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News