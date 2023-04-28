Maitree spoiler: Veeru ties bomb around Maitree

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Maitree goes to Nandish’s room and hides him inside the cupboard to save him from being caught by the goons. Later, Maitree plans to outsmart Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son and his team. She goes to prepare lunch and adds a tablet to the food, which will make them fall sick.

Maitree brings the food for the goons, and they have it. Maitree gets happy as she feels her plan is working. Meanwhile, Nandish wakes up and comes down. Maitree witnesses him and fears. However, Ashish comes on time and saves Nandish. Meanwhile, Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son learns about Maitree’s plan of making them unconscious by giving them spiked food. He holds Maitree at gunpoint.

In the coming episode, Maitree kicks Veeru and takes the gun in her hand. She risks her life to save the family. Soon, Ashish comes and beats Veeru for troubling his family. However, one of the goons wakes up and holds Sona at gunpoint. Veeru decides to put a bomb around one of the family members. He decides to tie it around Ashish, but Maitree risks her life. Veeru ties the bomb around Maitree.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Ashish save Maitree?

