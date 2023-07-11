ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Yash proposes marriage to Maitree

Swayam questions Maitree about his father. Yash tells Swayam that he is his father. Maitree gets shocked. Yash proposes marriage to Maitree for Swayam in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Jul,2023 15:47:44
Maitree spoiler: Yash proposes marriage to Maitree 832787

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Swayam and Maitree leave Triveni Sadan, and the former questions his mother about his father’s absence. Maitree, feeling infuriated by his inquiries, scolds him. However, their conversation takes a sudden turn when Swayam unexpectedly faints and collapses onto the road, losing consciousness. Maitree swiftly rushes him to the hospital. The doctor informs Maitree about Swayam being fine after the check-up.

Swayam catches sight of a photo featuring Harsh and Maitree together at Juhi’s birthday. He innocently refers to Harsh as his father. Harsh takes Swayam away to Maitree’s house. Harsh emphasizes to Swayam that he and Maitree are married but have stark differences. Amidst the heated exchange, Yash intervenes and advises Harsh to maintain his composure. However, Harsh’s anger reaches its peak, causing him to push Yash. Before the fight escalates, Harsh leaves.

In the coming episode, Swayam questions Maitree about his father. Soon, Yash tells Swayam that he is his father. Maitree gets shocked. Yash proposes marriage to Maitree for Swayam. However, Maitree goes to meet Harsh and requests him to become Swayam’s father. He rejects her request and asks her to return the mangalsutra. Maitree breaks down and returns home. She thinks about Yash’s proposal too.

OMG! Will Maitree marry Yash?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider gets to know a big truth 832779
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider gets to know a big truth
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun contacts Radha for help 832776
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun contacts Radha for help
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya executes a devious plan to trap Rajveer 832646
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya executes a devious plan to trap Rajveer
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Mihika refuse to participate in Teej rituals 832631
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Mihika refuse to participate in Teej rituals
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka's secret agenda to protect Vikrant's motives 832617
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka’s secret agenda to protect Vikrant’s motives
Meet spoiler: Shlok’s mother kicks out Sumeet from the house 832610
Meet spoiler: Shlok’s mother kicks out Sumeet from the house
Latest Stories
Ashish Chanchlani gets injured, says ‘girlfriend ne kat liya’ 832667
Ashish Chanchlani gets injured, says ‘girlfriend ne kat liya’
It is fun to play Rimzim in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti: Reva Kaurase 832781
It is fun to play Rimzim in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti: Reva Kaurase
Major Outage Hits Meta Platforms: Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads experience disruptions 832651
Major Outage Hits Meta Platforms: Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads experience disruptions
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana vows to expose Reyansh's biased reporting on Muskan 832785
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana vows to expose Reyansh’s biased reporting on Muskan
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated 832783
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv regrets his decision to marry Surilii 832774
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv regrets his decision to marry Surilii
Read Latest News