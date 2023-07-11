Maitree spoiler: Yash proposes marriage to Maitree

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Swayam and Maitree leave Triveni Sadan, and the former questions his mother about his father’s absence. Maitree, feeling infuriated by his inquiries, scolds him. However, their conversation takes a sudden turn when Swayam unexpectedly faints and collapses onto the road, losing consciousness. Maitree swiftly rushes him to the hospital. The doctor informs Maitree about Swayam being fine after the check-up.

Swayam catches sight of a photo featuring Harsh and Maitree together at Juhi’s birthday. He innocently refers to Harsh as his father. Harsh takes Swayam away to Maitree’s house. Harsh emphasizes to Swayam that he and Maitree are married but have stark differences. Amidst the heated exchange, Yash intervenes and advises Harsh to maintain his composure. However, Harsh’s anger reaches its peak, causing him to push Yash. Before the fight escalates, Harsh leaves.

In the coming episode, Swayam questions Maitree about his father. Soon, Yash tells Swayam that he is his father. Maitree gets shocked. Yash proposes marriage to Maitree for Swayam. However, Maitree goes to meet Harsh and requests him to become Swayam’s father. He rejects her request and asks her to return the mangalsutra. Maitree breaks down and returns home. She thinks about Yash’s proposal too.

OMG! Will Maitree marry Yash?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

