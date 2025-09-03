Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi exposes Imarti; reveals her face to Kartik and family

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) and Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) accepting their destiny and going in for surrogacy to become parents. However, there were last-minute problems that occurred during the surrogacy. But they got home, Imarti, who carried Kartik’s child. Imarti was, in fact, Jia in disguise, and covered her face with her saree palloo. During the puja at home, Imarti mustered the courage to tell Lakshmi not to attend the puja as she could not beget a child. This made Kartik furious. Lakshmi had a few doubts that she raised and questioned about Imarti’s identity. Lakshmi wanted to see her face, and made sure to see it in some or the other way.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi being successful in seeing Imarti’s face, and will be shocked to know that it is Jia. During the Ganpati Visarjan, she will demand to see the face of Imarti and also show it to all in the family. Lakshmi and Imarti will be in a quarrel situation, with Lakshmi trying to forcefully unveil Imarti’s face. Ultimately, Lakshmi will pull away her veil, thus exposing Jia to everyone. However, Imarti will continue to fake as though she is not Jia. But Lakshmi will be convinced that she is back in their life to create problems.

What will happen now?

