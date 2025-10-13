Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Bua Dadi takes advantage of Mangal’s absence; wishes to get Kapil married to Lipika

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) gearing up for her wedding with Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). However, Bua Dadi (Neena Cheema) does not wish to see Mangal marrying Kapil. She has been trying to create problems in the pre-wedding rituals, thus indicating to the family that the match is not right. We wrote about Mangal going to the beauty parlour and getting trapped there. Bua Dadi’s ploy was to keep Mangal away from the wedding venue. We also wrote about Bua Dadi locking Akshat in a room as he had overheard Bua Dadi’s ploy against his mother.

The upcoming episode will see Bua Dadi taking advantage of Mangal’s absence. With Kapil and the baraat arriving, the time clock to the muhurat will be ticking by. There will be tension in the air as Mangal will not be taking calls. Bua Dadi will tell Shanti and Kusum that she is changing the bride to marry Kapil, and that she intends to have Lipika, Mangal’s sister, married to Kapil.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties. Even after her separation from her husband Mangal has shown the determination to become an entrepreneur, gaining strength to be an independent woman. The show stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Urvashi Upadhyay in main roles.