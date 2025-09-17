Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya messes up Mangal’s bachelorette party; Adit orders Saumya to apologise

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) often getting into the wrong books of Bua Dadi (Neema Cheema). Bua Dadi framed a wrong impression of Mangal when she saw her for the first time. After that, when she got to know that Mangal was the girl chosen for Kapil, she did not like it. Pratima hid the fact that Mangal was married and had two kids from Bua Dadi. The fiasco with Akshat, where Bua Dadi made Akshat wash utensils at the Bhandara, was shocking for Mangal to see.

The upcoming episode will see the family celebrate Mangal’s bachelorette party. The Saxena family, along with Mangal’s mother and sister, will be seen. Saumya will play her game and will break all the bangles kept in the shagun taal, to be given to Mangal by Kusum. When Mangal will notice it, Shanti will get angry at Kusum. However, Adit’s father will tell the family that it was Saumya who did it. Adit will get angry at Saumya and will ask her to apologise.

What will happen next?

