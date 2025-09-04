Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Dadaji gets to know the truth; Aishwarya pleads for mercy

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Aishwarya Rai Singh (Mona Vasu) getting her daughter Malla kidnapped, so that she could play her next big game with her family. However, Mannat (Ayesha Singh) refused to believe her words, while Vikrant (Adnan Khan) believed her sob story. Mannat went to the hideout as a food delivery person, and took evidence of Malla not being kidnapped. On the other hand, Aishwarya continued to keep her daughter happy even while she was placed in the hideout.

The upcoming drama will see Aishwarya wanting to meet Malla. She will reach the hideout carefully without anyone noticing her. However, Dadaji, that is Aishwarya’s father-in-law, will follow Aishwarya, finding her acts to be suspicious. He will also reach the hideout and will be shocked to see that Aishwarya staged Malla’s kidnapping, which did not happen for real.

Dadaji will be annoyed with Aishwarya’s behaviour and acts and will threaten to tell the family about it. Aishwarya will fall on his legs and will plead, and yet again, will cook a story to get his sympathy.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.