Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat collects evidence of Malla’s whereabouts; Will she expose Aishwarya now?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) understanding the dirty games of Aishwarya Rai Singh (Mona Vasu), and refusing to fall for her sympathetic sob stories. However, Vikrant (Adnan Khan), Gagan and others bought the sob story told by Aishwarya and were worried for Malla’s safety. We wrote about Mannat and Vikrant getting into an argument over who is right. While Vikrant sided with Aishwarya, Mannat refused to accept that her father, Aniruddh, could be wrong.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat finding a way to go to the hideout where Malla is placed. Mannat will meet her father and will comfort him and tell him that she will soon take him out of jail. Mannat will go to the hideout in the disguise of a food delivery person and will spy on the surroundings to check whether Malla is kept there. Mannat will be surprised when Malla will come out and meet her, thinking her to be a delivery boy. Malla will be shocked to see Mannat. Mannat will flee the place with evidence that Malla is not kidnapped.

Will Mannat be able to use the evidence?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.