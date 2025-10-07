Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant seeks Dhairya’s help; Dhairya in a dilemma

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Vikrant’s (Adnan Khan) birthday bringing misfortune when he got a panic attack on receiving a call, and later, he met with an accident too. Neetu blamed Mannat (Ayesha Singh) and claimed that she was a bad omen for her son. However, Vikrant tried to defend Mannat. On the other hand, Dhairya (Manit Joura) was determined to expose the truth that Vikrant was his long-lost brother, Aman. As we know, Vishakha, Dhairya and Aman’s mother wanted to feed kheer to Vikrant. Hence, she came to Mezabani, where Vikrant’s birthday party was organised.

The upcoming episode will see big drama when Vishakha will discreetly feed Vikrant kheer, with a mask on her face. She will also expose herself before Neetu, which will make Neetu faint. Dhairya will somehow manage to get his mother to escape from the restaurant without falling into anyone’s eyes. However, Malla suspected Dhairya’s motives.

The episodes to air will see Dhairya being upset with his mother coming before Neetu. However, Vikrant and Mannat will come up to him and seek his help in finding out about the lady who tried to come near his mother, Neetu. Dhairya will be in a dilemma as he will be forced to protect his own mother against his own brother.

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.