Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet learns that Meet has left the house. Shagun is happy after Meet leaves. Manmeet stops Meet from reaching the Ahlawat Mansion and brings her back to Sarkar Mahal. Yashoda asks him the reason and Manmeet tells Yashoda that he is bound by a promise.

Shagun gets angry with Manmeet’s strong affection for Meet. She decides to commit suicide and Meet learns about the same. Meet goes to save her but Sarkar comes to stop Shagun. He informs the latter that Manmeet is forced to stay with Meet as the latter’s parents are dead and he has made a promise to them. Meet overhears their conversation. She gets shocked to learn about Babita and Rajvardhan’s death and breaks down.

Now, in the coming episode, Meet confronts Manmeet and slaps him for hiding the truth. Soon, she leaves. Later, Manmeet gets a call from Meet, who informs him to meet her alone. Manmeet goes to meet Meet and the latter attacks him with a knife. Manmeet falls unconscious on the floor. Soon, it is revealed that the person who attacked Manmeet is Shagun who was disguised as Meet to create a misunderstanding between Manmeet and Meet.

What will happen next? Will Manmeet learn about Shagun being the real culprit?

