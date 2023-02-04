Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has been keeping the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, Meet proceeds to call SP Bhati to gain information, but Babita takes away her phone and tells her not to use it during her Mehendi ceremony. Meet gets worried about the events at Sarkar’s palace and hopes that SP Bhaati might have captured something from the video.

Later, SP Bhaati watches the video and learns about Sarkar and Manmeet’s truth. He calls Meet to come to the police station immediately as she needs to watch all of this. Meet somehow convinces Babita to let her go for some time and proceeds to visit the police station. However, Manmeet kidnaps Bhaati and asks him to lie to Meet.

Now, in the coming episode, Manmeet manages to marry Meet. Post-marriage, he calls Yashoda and gives him the good news. Meet overhears Manmeet’s conversation with Yashoda and learns the truth. She gets shocked and slaps Manmeet for lying to him. Soon, she calls her family members and informs them that Manmeet is the youngest son of Sarkar and Yashoda.

OMG! Will Meet go to Manmeet’s house?

