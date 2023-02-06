Meet: Meet Hooda starts her revenge mission against Manmeet

Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has been keeping the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, SP Bhaati learns about Sarkar and Manmeet’s truth. He calls Meet to come to the police station immediately as she needs to watch all of this. Meet somehow convinces Babita to let her go for some time and proceeds to visit the police station. However, Manmeet kidnaps Bhaati and asks him to lie to Meet.

Manmeet manages to marry Meet. Post-marriage, he calls Yashoda and gives him the good news. Meet overhears Manmeet’s conversation with Yashoda and learns the truth. She gets shocked and slaps Manmeet for lying to him. Soon, she calls her family members and informs them that Manmeet is the youngest son of Sarkar and Yashoda. However, it turns out to be her imagination.

Now, in the coming episode, Meet decides to hide Manmeet’s truth from the Ahlawat family. She decides to seek revenge from Manmeet for betraying her and the entire Ahlawat family. Manmeet takes Meet home and treats her badly. However, the girl turns out to be someone else. Meet makes a rocking entry on bike and challenges Manmeet and his family.

OMG! How will Manmeet react to Meet’s entry?

