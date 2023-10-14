Television | Spoilers

Shagun takes a disguise and puts a dead snake in their Haldi bowl. When Poonam checks the bowl, she gets shocked to see the snake in Zee TV's Meet

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Raj takes Akki safely to the Pakistan border. Bilawal discovers Sumeet and Shlok’s location. Shlok, Sumeet, Raj, and Akki strive to save their lives and make their way to India from Pakistan. However, Bilawal tracks them down and plots to harm them.

Shlok and Sumeet defeat Bilawal and return to India. Their return delights everyone, but Shagun and Raunak get enraged. The family decides to get Shlok and Sumeet remarried. Sumeet (Ashi Singh) and Shlok’s (Syed Raza Ahmed) haldi ceremony is organized by the family. However, during the ceremony, Shagun takes a disguise and puts a dead snake in their Haldi bowl. When Poonam checks the bowl, she is shocked to see the snake. Poonam reveals the bad omen on the first day of their pre-wedding rituals.

In the coming episode, Sumeet feels something fishy and decides to find out who is the person behind the veil. Soon, she comes up with a plan along with Akki and finds Shagun in disguise look. Sumeet brings a bowl of spiked sweets and tries to make Shagun eat the same. However, Shagun refuses to eat and reveals her identity. The family is shocked to see Shagun and scolds her for spoiling Sumeet and Shlok’s haldi ceremony.

