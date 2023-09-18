Television | Spoilers

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Sumeet tries to call Shlok but fails to reach him. Soon, she goes to meet the foreign secretariat to seek help. She tells about Shlok and Akki mistakenly reaching Pakistan. However, another lady who is waiting there tells about her husband visiting Pakistan. She also reveals no one from India can return safely from Pakistan. Meanwhile, Shlok realizes he has reached Pakistan and gets worried.

In the coming episode, Sumeet promises to bring back Shlok and Akki from Pakistan. Sumeet joins the band that is heading to Pakistan, and she sings with them. Bilawal learns about Sumeet being Shlok’s wife. He reveals to his members that on the pretext of Ganesh Utsav, Sumeet came to Pakistan to save her husband but he decides to trap her in drug smuggling case.

What will happen next? Will Sumeet manage to bring back her husband Shlok from Pakistan?