Meet spoiler: Bilawal’s plan against Sumeet backfires

Sumeet shows Bilawal his video recording wherein he himself placed the drug pouches in Sumeet’s bag. Bilawal is shocked by Sumeet’s smart plan in Zee TV's long running show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Sep,2023 14:28:56
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) disguises himself as a US citizen and comes to Bilawal’s house as a prospective groom for his sister Naaz. While Shlok and Naaz roam around in the market, Sumeet too looks out for Shlok in the market. Though the two cross paths but fail to meet each other.

Later, a guy tries to misbehave with Naaz, Shlok beats up the man and protects Naaz which makes her fall in love with Shlok. On the other hand, Bilawal learns about Sumeet (Ashi Singh) being Shlok’s wife. He reveals to his members that on the pretext of Ganesh Utsav, Sumeet came to Pakistan to save her husband but he decides to trap her in a drug smuggling case.

In the coming episode, Bilawal asks his man to arrest Sumeet. However, the latter smiles. Bilawal is shocked by Sumeet’s reaction and confronts her. Soon, Sumeet shows Bilawal his video recording wherein he himself placed the drug pouches in Sumeet’s bag. Bilawal is shocked by Sumeet’s smart plan.

What will happen next? Will Sumeet manage to find Shlok?

