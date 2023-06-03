ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Cheeku goes missing

Meet and Shagun get into an argument, Cheeku runs away. Meet gets worried and starts searching for him in Zee TV’s show, Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Production.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023
Zee TV’s Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Meet comes home and sees a locket on Sumeet’s neck. Meet questions Sumeet about the same. The latter reveals that the locket belongs to Cheeku. She mentions how it was with Dadu, aka Sarkar, and she got it from him.

Meet solves the mystery and learns that Sarkar knows that Cheeku is her son hence he has been plotting against her. Meet confronts Sarkar about knowing the truth about Cheeku being her son. Sarkar reveals that he wants to seek revenge on her. Soon, Shagun comes into the house along with Cheeku. She informs Meet that she has adopted Cheeku, and now he is her son. Meet and Manmeet get shocked.

In the coming episode, Shagun takes Cheeku along and decides to write her name on Cheeku’s hand. However, Meet decides to stop her. She throws water on the tattoo machine wire, and soon current passes. Shagun gets shocks, and the tattoo machine drops from her hand. While Meet and Shagun get into an argument, Cheeku runs away. Meet gets worried and starts searching for him.

What will happen next? Will Meet find Cheeku?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News