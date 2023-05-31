ADVERTISEMENT
I would want healthy competition between Ruhi Chaturvedi and me in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih, who rose to immense fame with her role of Srishti in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, will be seen as a contestant in Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13  

31 May,2023 16:51:54
Anjum Fakih, the young diva, who rose to immense fame with her role of Srishti in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, is currently exploring her adventurous side in South Africa. The actress will be seen as a contestant in the Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Talking about her dream come true moment, she said, “My show was my number one priority. I took a break from it to do something new and exciting. My dream was to become Khatron Ki Khiladi. My dream is coming true this year, so I am very glad about it.”

Further elaborating about being part of the show, she added, “I am extremely excited and nervous as this is my first stunt-based reality show. I chose this show because Khatron is India’s number one action-based reality show. There is no other platform to showcase my talent and perform daredevil acts. I am ready to face my fears and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow. I will not abort any task and give my best.”

Anjum is excited to collaborate with Rohit Shetty. She mentioned, “I am a fan of Rohit Shetty and his movies. Rohit sir and the stunt team always ensure the contestants give their best. I have seen a few episodes of the previous season. What I liked the most was that Rohit sir motivated everyone throughout the task to perform their best. I am looking forward to working with him.”

As viewers know, Anjum’s Kundali Bhagya co-star Ruhi Chaturvedi is also a contestant in the show. When asked if she looks at her as a competitor or a supporter, she shared, “Ruhi and I are good friends. However, in the game, we will be competitors. Having said that, I would like a healthy competition between us.”

