Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Manmeet and Meet forced to choose between Sarkar Mahal and Cheeku

Meet and Manmeet decide to keep Cheeku in Sarkar Mahal till they find his parents. However, Sarkar apposes their decision and asks Manmeet to send the boy away in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 May,2023 14:44:37
Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Kanika comes to Sarkar Mahal and asks Yogendra to help her find Cheeku. The latter witness Kanika in the house and get scared. However, Sumeet tries to calm him down. Later, Sumeet makes Cheeku sleep beside Meet and Manmeet. The next morning, Kanika witnesses Cheeku’s locket in Manmeet’s kurta and gets shocked. She learns about Cheeku being at Sarkar Mahal.

Meet comes to the orphanage, wherein one worker helps her find the mystery behind Manoj’s death. She gives her Manoj and Cheeku’s bag to find the latter’s identity. Meet checks Cheeku’s bag, wherein a band with ‘Meet’ written on it is placed. However, she fails to see it as Meet gets a call from Yashoda. Later, Meet comes home to check on Sumeet when Cheeku comes running to Meet and hugs her.

In the coming episode, Meet and Manmeet decide to keep Cheeku in Sarkar Mahal till they find his parents. However, Sarkar apposes their decision and asks Manmeet to send the boy away. Manmeet refuses to do so. Soon, Sarkar asks Manmeet and Meet to leave the house with the boy.

What will happen next? Will Meet find it and learn that Cheeku is her lost son?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

