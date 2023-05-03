Meet spoiler: Manmeet proposes Meet

Manmeet gets shocked as Shagun’s real intention comes to the fore. Sarkar and Yashoda also witness the drama and learn about Shagun’s evil acts. Manmeet kicks out Shagun after she gets exposed. Later, Manmeet organizes a cute date setup for Meet. Soon, Manmeet goes down on his knees and proposes Meet in Zee TV’s new show Meet

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet decides to attend Manmeet and Shagun’s wedding functions and expose her during those festivities. The family organizes haldi ceremony of Manmeet and Shagun. During the ceremony, Meet makes Shagun hold the haldi bowl. In a separate bowl, Meet places a scorpion. Shagun witnesses it and gets scared. Meet thinks her plan is working, and soon Shagun will get exposed. However, Nitin comes and saves Shagun from being exposed.

Manmeet and Shagun come to the mandap for their wedding. However, Meet makes everyone smell a poisonous gas which makes all unconscious. Soon, Meet asks Manmeet to believe her and reveals that Shagun is not blind and she is faking it. Manmeet locks Meet in a room and decides to light a fire and die along with Shagun. The latter gets shocked and pushes Manmeet away when she sees fire around her. Manmeet gets shocked as Shagun’s real intention comes to the fore. Sarkar and Yashoda also witness the drama and learn about Shagun’s evil acts.

In the coming episode, Manmeet kicks out Shagun after she gets exposed. Later, Manmeet organizes a cute date setup for Meet. Manmeet dresses up in a suit and brings a bouquet for Meet. Later, he explains how he fell in love with her. Soon, Manmeet goes down on his knees and proposes Meet. The latter gets happy and responds to his love proposal. Later, Meet and Manmeet come close.

What will happen next? Is this the start of Meet and Manmeet’s love story?

