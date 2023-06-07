ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Meet defeats Shagun, gets Cheeku’s custody

Manmeet informs Shagun that the court gave Cheeku custody to Meet as she is his biological mother. Shagun threatens to ruin their lives before leaving. Finally, Meet and Manmeet unite with their children in Zee TV’s show, Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jun,2023 12:15:52
Zee TV’s Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Manmeet and Meet find Cheeku but Sarkar and the team follow them. Sarkar points a gun at Meet and Cheeku, but Manmeet saves them. Soon, Manmeet asks Meet and Cheeku to escape. While they do so and hide in Sarkar’s car, Shagun gets angry at Manmeet. She decides to harm Sumeet in front of Manmeet so that he reveals Meet and Cheeku’s whereabouts.

Meet suffocates, and Cheeku runs for help. Soon, Sarkar witnesses him and calls the goons to catch him. Meet and Manmeet learn about the same and get shocked. Meet and Manmeet beg Sarkar and Shagun to leave Cheeku. Sarkar agrees to give Cheeku to Meet, but in return, he demands that Meet and Manmeet separate forever.

In the coming episode, Meet begs Sarkar for the sake of his son Manmeet. Sarkar have a change of heart which shocks Shagun. She puts a knife on Cheeku’s neck and tries escape with him. However, Meet foils her plan. Soon, Manmeet informs Shagun that the court has given Cheeku’s custody to Meet as she is his biological mother. Shagun gets angry and leave but she threatens to ruin their lives. Finally, Meet and Manmeet unite with their children.

Will Shagun return to seek revenge?

