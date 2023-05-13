ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Meet gets close to finding about Cheeku’s identity

Meet comes to the orphanage, wherein one worker helps her find the mystery behind Manoj’s death. She gives her Manoj and Cheeku’s bag to find the latter's identity in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 May,2023 16:14:12
Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet reads the newspaper and learns about an orphan kid’s death. She breaks down thinking about her child, who was killed in an accident. Soon, Meet decides to uncover the mysterious death of an orphan kid. She reaches the orphanage and requests the manager to give the death certificate and post-mortem report. The manager gets worried. However, he manages the situation.

Kanika comes to Sarkar Mahal and asks Yogendra to help her find Cheeku. The latter witness Kanika in the house and get scared. However, Sumeet tries to calm him down. Later, Sumeet makes Cheeku sleep beside Meet and Manmeet. The next morning, Kanika witnesses Cheeku’s locket in Manmeet’s kurta and gets shocked. She learns about Cheeku being at Sarkar Mahal.

In the coming episode, Meet comes to the orphanage, wherein one worker helps her find the mystery behind Manoj’s death. She gives her Manoj and Cheeku’s bag to find the latter’s identity. Meet checks Cheeku’s bag, wherein a band with ‘Meet’ written on it is placed.

What will happen next? Will Meet find it and learn that Cheeku is her lost son?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News