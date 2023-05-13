Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Priyanka Chopra, Thomas Drachkovitch Land In Delhi

Today the gorgeous Parineeti Chopra will get engaged to APP leader Raghav Chadha, sister Priyanka Chopra, and friend Thomas Drachkovitch land in the city; check out more details

Finally, the long wait of the audience and paparazzi will soon end since Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged with APP leader Raghav Chadha tonight. Though they were snapped together many times, the duo was not verbal about their relationship. Here check out what’s going on with the preparation from Priyanka Chopra and other guests stepping into the capital to strict security.

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Engagement

As per the reports, there will be 150 guests for the couple’s engagement, including her family and close friends. And so her dear sister desi girl Priyanka landed in Delhi this morning. She was snapped at the airport and even greeted them by joining her hands. In addition, a former Amazon Executive was also snapped at Delhi airport to attend the grand engagement ceremony of his friend Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti’s Mumbai house was decorated yesterday with lights though she was not in Mumbai. This engagement is going to be a private ceremony. On the other hand, the venue place Kapurthala House, Connaught Place in Delhi, had tight security, and it had to get a view of the couple amidst this. So we must wait until the duo shares a glimpse of their engagement. The duo buzzed online to be dating since the couple got clicked in March for lunch.

