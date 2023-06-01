ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Meet learns Sarkar’s evil plan

Meet solves the big mystery and learns that Sarkar knows that Cheeku is her son hence he has been plotting against her in Zee TV’s show, Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jun,2023 14:00:35
Meet spoiler: Meet learns Sarkar’s evil plan

Zee TV’s Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Meet organizes a special puja for Meet Ahlawat and calls a priest home. The priest reveals about a miracle that happened six years ago. During his conversation, he talks about Meet’s missing son being alive and staying at the orphanage. Meet connects all dots and finally learns that her son is alive and it is none other than Cheeku. Meet hugs Manmeet and shares her excitement with him.

In the coming episode, Meet comes to the orphanage to meet her son Cheeku. However, the manager informs them that Cheeku is not her son. Instead, they bring another child and mention he is Meet’s son. The latter refuses to believe so and decides to do a DNA test to find the truth. Later, Meet comes home and sees a locket on Sumeet’s neck. Meet questions Sumeet about the same. The latter reveals that the locket belongs to Cheeku. She mentions how it was with Dadu, aka Sarkar, and she got it from him. Meet solves the mystery and learns that Sarkar knows that Cheeku is her son hence he has been plotting against her.

What will happen next? Will Meet confront Sarkar?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reaches Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reaches Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi to get Khushi on one condition
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi to get Khushi on one condition
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush gets one step closer to finding Vikrant’s secret
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush gets one step closer to finding Vikrant’s secret
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea creates a rift between Ranbir and Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea creates a rift between Ranbir and Prachi
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki realizes her love for Rajveer
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki realizes her love for Rajveer
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam questions Lakshmi about the jewellery store drama
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam questions Lakshmi about the jewellery store drama
Latest Stories
Movie Buzz: Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 team survives life-threatening road mishap
Movie Buzz: Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 team survives life-threatening road mishap
I am actually not good in any ground sports - Director Manish Tiwary
I am actually not good in any ground sports - Director Manish Tiwary
Manoj Bajpayee Confirms Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai’s Theatrical Release
Manoj Bajpayee Confirms Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai’s Theatrical Release
My favourite cheat food is Pizza: Delisha Chutani
My favourite cheat food is Pizza: Delisha Chutani
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan purchases lehenga for Elahi, Jahaan gets shocked 
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan purchases lehenga for Elahi, Jahaan gets shocked 
Disha Parmar is busy in self-admiration, tries annoying hubby Rahul Vaidya
Disha Parmar is busy in self-admiration, tries annoying hubby Rahul Vaidya
Read Latest News