Meet spoiler: Meet learns Sarkar’s evil plan

Zee TV’s Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Meet organizes a special puja for Meet Ahlawat and calls a priest home. The priest reveals about a miracle that happened six years ago. During his conversation, he talks about Meet’s missing son being alive and staying at the orphanage. Meet connects all dots and finally learns that her son is alive and it is none other than Cheeku. Meet hugs Manmeet and shares her excitement with him.

In the coming episode, Meet comes to the orphanage to meet her son Cheeku. However, the manager informs them that Cheeku is not her son. Instead, they bring another child and mention he is Meet’s son. The latter refuses to believe so and decides to do a DNA test to find the truth. Later, Meet comes home and sees a locket on Sumeet’s neck. Meet questions Sumeet about the same. The latter reveals that the locket belongs to Cheeku. She mentions how it was with Dadu, aka Sarkar, and she got it from him. Meet solves the mystery and learns that Sarkar knows that Cheeku is her son hence he has been plotting against her.

What will happen next? Will Meet confront Sarkar?

