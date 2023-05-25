Meet spoiler: Meet’s Dadi to ruin Gunwanti and Mahinder’s kidnapping plan?

Gunwanti and Mahinder take Cheeku and try to escape. However, Meet’s Dadi sees them. Gunwanti and Mahinder get shocked in Zee TV’s show, Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions

Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As seen so far, Meet goes to the police station as she gets the couple arrested. At the police station, she finds the fake DNA papers and witnesses the original stamp of the government official. Soon, she reveals to Manmeet that someone badly wants Cheeku and has planned his kidnapping. She tries to uncover the truth along with Manmeet.

Manmeet and Meet decide to celebrate Sumeet’s birthday at home. They plan the decoration and costume party. Sarkar, Mahinder, and Gunwanti decide to teach Meet a lesson during the birthday party by sending Cheeku away. Cheeku wears an animal costume at the party, and Mahinder sees him. He smartly sneaks Cheeku out and decides to handover him over to Kanika.

In the coming episode, Meet has a tracker in her mobile via which she witnesses Cheeku going away from her. She alerts Manmeet. However, the latter mentions that he must be in the washroom. Meet and Manmeet ignore the signal and enjoy with their daughter. Meanwhile, Gunwanti and Mahinder take Cheeku and try to escape. However, Meet’s Dadi sees them. Gunwanti and Mahinder get shocked.

What will happen next? Will she save Cheeku from being kidnapped? Will Meet find Cheeku missing?

