Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Raunak gets arrested

Police come to the grah pravesh ceremony. The police reveals arrest warrant against Raunak and reveals that he has murdered Priya. The police take Raunak along with them in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jul,2023 11:27:01
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Shagun meets Sumeet (Ashi Singh) and informs her about the conference. She reveals she will be announced as Raunak’s wife at the conference. At Shagun’s behest, Raj also lies that Raunak is Sumeet’s husband before the press conference. However, this is Raj and Sumeet’s plan to trap Shagun. They join hands and vow to defeat Shagun and Raunak.

Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) grows suspicious of Raunak after he learns about the wedding day truth. He teams up with Sumeet and Raj to expose Raunak. As per their plan, Sumeet decides to go to Raunak’s house. Shagun arranges a big grah pravesh ceremony for Sumeet. However, Shagun hatches a devious ploy during the ceremony to kill her.

In the coming episode, Sumeet falls unconscious in Raj’s arms and soon police come to the grah pravesh ceremony. The police reveals arrest warrant against Raunak and reveals that he has murdered Priya. Shagun gets shocked as the Raunak gets arrested. Meanwhile, Sumeet fights for life in the hospital.
Will Shlok manage to save Sumeet’s life?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

