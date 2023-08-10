Meet spoiler: Shagun tortures Chaudhary family

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Poonam recalls Shagun’s promise about the contract. She remembers how Shlok will get his voice and identity back if Sumeet leaves his life. Hence, Poonam refuses to accept Sumeet. However, Shlok decides to leave the house with Sumeet. As they go out, Poonam runs behind Shlok and fails to see a bike coming towards her. However, Sumeet saves Poonam from an accident.

Poonam brings Shlok home and urges him to abandon Sumeet and fulfill his dream. Shlok chooses his wife over his dream. Soon, Sumeet enters the room and Shlok stops Poonam from telling Sumeet about his sacrifice. But Sumeet decides to discover Shlok’s secret. Later, Sumeet performs her ‘Griha Pravesh’ rituals. During the ritual, Poonam gives a tough task to Sumeet. However, she successfully completes the task and takes the blessing of the elders.

In the coming episode, Shagun comes up with a new plan to trouble Sumeet and Shlok. She comes to Chaudhary Niwas and evicts Shlok’s entire family from their house. Shagun takes possession of the house. She also tortures the Chaudhary family.

Will Sumeet manage to save the house and her family’s respect?