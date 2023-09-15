Television | Spoilers

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Akki in frustration reveals that he has a bomb tied around his wrist which is planted by Shagun to kill everyone in the family. Sumeet, Shlok, and the entire family are shocked to see a bomb around Akki’s wrist Sumeet (Ashi Singh) and Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) take Akki away after finding the bomb.

Sumeet decides to defuse the bomb on her own. However, as soon as Sumeet decides to pull out one wire, Akki’s mother Anju pushes Sumeet away. Anju points a gun at Sumeet and decides to kill her to save her son. However, Shlok manages to stop her and Sumeet successfully defuses Akki’s bomb by cutting the right wire. Later, Shagun arrives and tries to kill Shlok and Akki, but they run away in a truck.

In the coming episode, Shagun comes to Choudhary house and reveals to Sumeet that her husband has reached Pakistan and will never return. Sumeet tries to call Shlok but fails to reach him. Soon, she goes to meet the foreign secretariat to seek help. She tells about Shlok and Akki mistakenly reaching Pakistan. However, another lady who is waiting there tells about her husband visiting Pakistan. She also reveals no one from India can return safely from Pakistan. Meanwhile, Shlok realizes he has reached Pakistan and gets worried.

Meet Ep 709 14th September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Sumeet manage to bring back her husband?