Shlok and Sumeet successfully complete the task and get Akki’s address. Sumeet and Shlok bring Akki home but he acts weirdly which puts doubt in Sumeet’s mind in Zee TV's long running show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Poonam reveals to the entire family about Anand’s death. Poonam tries to speak to Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) but he refuses to do so and runs towards his room. Shlok grapples with trauma due to Anand’s passing. To bring Shlok out of the trauma, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) decides to recreate the accident moment. However, Shagun fails her plan and Raunak kidnaps Shlok.

Raunak brings Shlok to an isolated hall and locks the latter in a glass box. He threatens Shlok’s life and asks Sumeet to dance to save her husband. Shagun too humiliates Poonam too. Raunak misbehaves with Sumeet and the latter screams for help. However, Shlok fails to react. Poonam fails to see Raunak’s cheap behaviour and slaps him. Shagun gets angry and orders her goons to kill Shlok.

In the coming episode, Sumeet and Poonam beg Shagun to not hurt Shlok. However, Raunak demands Poonam to hold his legs and apologizes. While Poonam is about to fulfill his wish, Shlok gets up and breaks the glass box. He comes out and saves his mother from humiliation. Shlok and Sumeet successfully complete the task and get Akki’s address. Sumeet and Shlok bring Akki home but he acts weirdly which puts doubt in Sumeet’s mind. Shagun has tied a bomb around Akki’s wrist and the family is unaware about the same.

Will Sumeet find out the reason behind Akki’s behaviour?