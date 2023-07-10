ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Shlok denies being married to Sumeet

Sumeet sets out for Shlok's house, declaring it her new home. However, Shlok denies the validity of their marriage, leaving Sumeet in a state of emotional turmoil in Zee TV’s show Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jul,2023 11:30:31
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns.  As per the plot, Sumeet finds herself in a difficult position as she hides the truth about Shagun from Raj for the sake of Vani. The situation takes a dramatic turn when Shlok stumbles upon Raunak dressed as a groom, leaving him shocked and furious. Shlok confronts Sumeet and decides to expose Raunak’s true intentions to Raj. Meanwhile, Sumeet tries to stop Shlok.

Sumeet finds herself at the mandap, ready to marry Raunak, but little does she know that fate has other plans for her. As Sumeet fervently prays for a miracle to stop the wedding, she gets shocked to discover the groom is Shlok instead of Raunak. Shlok’s sacrifice to save her from a life of unhappiness makes her emotional. Soon, Sumeet makes a heartfelt decision to become the best life partner to him.

In the coming episode, Sumeet bravely gathers the courage to disclose her marriage to Shlok, causing the family a wave of disbelief and uncertainty. Sumeet reveals to Raj the truth behind her forced marriage to Raunak. Determined to assert her newfound identity and claim her rightful place, Sumeet sets out for Shlok’s house, declaring it her new home. However, Shlok denies the validity of their marriage, leaving Sumeet in a state of emotional turmoil.

Will Sumeet get accepted at Shlok’s house?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

