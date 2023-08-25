ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Shlok disguises as Sumeet to save Akki

Shlok turns Sumeet and takes her get up to go close to Raunak and bring out the truth. Shlok makes a dhamakedaar entry as Sumeet and the family get shocked in Zee TV's show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Aug,2023 11:11:26
Meet spoiler: Shlok disguises as Sumeet to save Akki 845525

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Sumeet’s eyes light up as she spots Shlok, her beloved. She expresses gratitude for his unwavering love, embracing him tightly in a heartfelt hug. The connection between Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) and Sumeet (Ashi Singh) blossoms into a series of intimate and romantic moments. Against the backdrop of the soul-stirring melody of “Bas Tera,” their chemistry takes center stage, creating a memory that will forever be etched in their hearts.

Raunak creates havoc at Choudhary’s house by torturing them. Soon, he takes baby Myra and runs away from the house. Sumeet and Shlok get shocked and try to find him. He places Myra in a box at an old storage area. Sumeet and Shlok locate for Myra. However, the storage area catches fire and Myra starts crying. Sumeet finds Myra and soon takes her in her arms. However, Sumeet and Myra both get trapped amidst the fire. However, Shlok comes on time and saves the two.

In the coming episode, Sumeet reveals to Shlok that she is forced to accept Shagun’s (Amrapali Gupta) tasks as she has kept Akki hostage. Shlok is shocked to learn the truth. Soon, Sumeet gets an idea to make Raunak reveal the location of Akki. To execute her plan, Shlok turns Sumeet and takes her get up to go close to Raunak and bring out the truth. Shlok makes a dhamakedaar entry as Sumeet and the family get shocked.

OMG! Will Sumeet’s plan work?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stays after Akshay's family extends apology 845523
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stays after Akshay’s family extends apology
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi decides to leave Tandon house after humiliation 845355
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi decides to leave Tandon house after humiliation
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider goes against Dua 845319
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider goes against Dua
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s love for Lakshmi irks Malishka and Neelam 845347
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s love for Lakshmi irks Malishka and Neelam
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Damini shoots Mohan 845299
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Damini shoots Mohan
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Myra get trapped amidst the fire 845167
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Myra get trapped amidst the fire
Latest Stories
Auto Draft 845520
Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Drag Act Saves The Day
Uttam Singh Who Composed The Hit Gadar Songs Left Out In The Sequel 845516
Uttam Singh Who Composed The Hit Gadar Songs Left Out In The Sequel
Divyanka Tripathi Reflects Confidence In Sparkling Black Mini Dress 845428
Divyanka Tripathi Reflects Confidence In Sparkling Black Mini Dress
Jannat Zubair Feels Overwhelmed To Meet Her Overseas Fan In Thailand, See Pics 845424
Jannat Zubair Feels Overwhelmed To Meet Her Overseas Fan In Thailand, See Pics
Prajaktta Mali Looks Magical In Blue Saree And White Halter Neck Blouse 845387
Prajaktta Mali Looks Magical In Blue Saree And White Halter Neck Blouse
Hansika Motwani’s intricate floral designed white crop top and mini skirt look perfect for a cosy day out 845348
Hansika Motwani’s intricate floral designed white crop top and mini skirt look perfect for a cosy day out
Read Latest News