Meet spoiler: Shlok disguises as Sumeet to save Akki

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Sumeet’s eyes light up as she spots Shlok, her beloved. She expresses gratitude for his unwavering love, embracing him tightly in a heartfelt hug. The connection between Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) and Sumeet (Ashi Singh) blossoms into a series of intimate and romantic moments. Against the backdrop of the soul-stirring melody of “Bas Tera,” their chemistry takes center stage, creating a memory that will forever be etched in their hearts.

Raunak creates havoc at Choudhary’s house by torturing them. Soon, he takes baby Myra and runs away from the house. Sumeet and Shlok get shocked and try to find him. He places Myra in a box at an old storage area. Sumeet and Shlok locate for Myra. However, the storage area catches fire and Myra starts crying. Sumeet finds Myra and soon takes her in her arms. However, Sumeet and Myra both get trapped amidst the fire. However, Shlok comes on time and saves the two.

In the coming episode, Sumeet reveals to Shlok that she is forced to accept Shagun’s (Amrapali Gupta) tasks as she has kept Akki hostage. Shlok is shocked to learn the truth. Soon, Sumeet gets an idea to make Raunak reveal the location of Akki. To execute her plan, Shlok turns Sumeet and takes her get up to go close to Raunak and bring out the truth. Shlok makes a dhamakedaar entry as Sumeet and the family get shocked.

