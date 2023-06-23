Meet spoiler: Shlok fights with goons to save Sumeet

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Sumeet meets Shagun and requests her to accept Abhay and Vani’s alliance. Shagun recognizes Sumeet to be Meet’s daughter. Sumeet mentions that her mother used to go to any extent to complete a task. Shagun asks Sumeet to complete a challenge to get the alliance fixed.

Shlok meets Sumeet and reveals that Shagun has agreed to the alliance. In excitement, the two of them hug each other. Raj witnesses them and misunderstands Shlok. He comes and holds Shlok’s collar for his behaviour with Sumeet. However, the latter explains the good news of Abhay and Vani’s marriage. Sumeet and the entire family rejoice over Abhay and Vani’s fixed alliance.

In the coming episode, Shlok takes Sumeet to a popular café in Delhi. Sumeet gets impressed by the place. While Sumeet tours the café, a few boys try to stop her. Sumeet asks them to leave her alone. However, they try to misbehave with her. Soon, Shlok makes a heroic entry, fights with the boys, and protects Sumeet.

Will Sumeet fall in love with Shlok?

