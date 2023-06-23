ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Shlok fights with goons to save Sumeet

A few boys try to misbehave with Sumeet at a cafe. Soon, Shlok makes a heroic entry and fights with the boys. Shlok protects Sumeet in Zee TV's show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Jun,2023 11:11:33
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Sumeet meets Shagun and requests her to accept Abhay and Vani’s alliance. Shagun recognizes Sumeet to be Meet’s daughter. Sumeet mentions that her mother used to go to any extent to complete a task. Shagun asks Sumeet to complete a challenge to get the alliance fixed.

Shlok meets Sumeet and reveals that Shagun has agreed to the alliance. In excitement, the two of them hug each other. Raj witnesses them and misunderstands Shlok. He comes and holds Shlok’s collar for his behaviour with Sumeet. However, the latter explains the good news of Abhay and Vani’s marriage. Sumeet and the entire family rejoice over Abhay and Vani’s fixed alliance.

In the coming episode, Shlok takes Sumeet to a popular café in Delhi. Sumeet gets impressed by the place. While Sumeet tours the café, a few boys try to stop her. Sumeet asks them to leave her alone. However, they try to misbehave with her. Soon, Shlok makes a heroic entry, fights with the boys, and protects Sumeet.

Will Sumeet fall in love with Shlok?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ director Deven Bhojani gets emotional, speaks on directing both Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

