Television | Spoilers

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Sumeet devises a plan and disguises as a gorilla to attack Raunak. During this drama, Raunak reveals that he is just pretending to be mentally ill and is absolutely fine. Sumeet manages to record his confession.

Sumeet (Ashi Singh) defeats Shagun in the third task and gears up for Raksha Bandhan celebration. During the festivity, Raj and Sumeet bond and the former gives Sumeet, her mother Meet’s bike as a gift. Amidst the celebration, Shagun comes up with a new task. She asks Sumeet to choose between her husband Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) and brother Raj (Ayush Anand).

In the coming episode, Sumeet gets into a big dilemma as she is forced to choose one person who can cross the bridge and save himself from the fire. However, Sumeet comes up with an idea. She suggests Shlok walk and come and mentions Raj to do a handstand and cross the bridge. The two manage to do so and win another task with their smart ideas and bonding. Soon, Sumeet puts Shagun’s life in danger and asks Raunak to save her but he refuses to save his mother.

OMG! How will Shagun react to this drama?