Television | Spoilers

Raunak witnesses Shlok inside the kitchen and locks the door after leaking the gas. He tries to set him on fire and attempts to kill Shlok. However, Sumeet foils Raunak's plan in Zee TV's long running show Meet.

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) stumbles upon a phone in Raunak’s room, only to unveil a startling secret: Raunak’s supposed mental illness is a part of his plan. With the truth in their hands, Sumeet confides in Shlok, and together they embark on a journey to uncover the real motives behind Raunak’s deceptive mental act.

Meet and Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) along with Raj make a master plan to get Raunak to confess his fake act. Soon, Raj disguises himself as a doctor and comes to Choudhary house. Sumeet and Shlok bring Raj to Raunak’s room and ask the latter to get ready for his treatment. Sumeet reveals to Raunak (Vikram Bham) that he will be given shocks and soon his mental illness will go away. Raunak gets worried and blurts out the truth of his fake mental act. He confesses that he is not mentally ill and is absolutely fine.

In the coming episode, Shagun enters the room and stops Raunak from revealing the truth. She also gets angry at Sumeet for breaking the rules of the game. Soon, Shagun gives a warning to Sumeet and leaves. Raunak witnesses Shlok inside the kitchen and locks the door after leaking the gas. He tries to set him on fire and attempts to kill Shlok. However, Sumeet enters the kitchen and smells the gas leak. Soon, Sumeet saves Shlok’s life by turning off the gas knob.

Will Sumeet manage to win the task before time?